Ontology (ONT) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $191.34 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,613.19 or 0.06854186 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00087669 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00058429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025963 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

