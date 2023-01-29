OpenBlox (OBX) Trading Up 185.7% Over Last Week

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded 185.7% higher against the US dollar. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

