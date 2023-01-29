Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 24th

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE OPY opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.13. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 436.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.