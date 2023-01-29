Oppenheimer Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $85.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $99.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.