Oppenheimer Weighs in on Graco Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million.

Graco Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. Graco has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $75.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Graco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

