Optimism (OP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $513.77 Million

Optimism (OP) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Optimism token can now be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00010059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $513.77 million and approximately $229.92 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Optimism Token Trading
