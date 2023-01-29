Optimism Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $488.69 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Optimism token can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00009591 BTC on major exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $488.69 million and $180.24 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002860 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00403417 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,696.38 or 0.28316919 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00573622 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
