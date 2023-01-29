Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,367 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,676,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

