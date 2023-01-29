Orbler Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Billion (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $1.58 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $5.88 or 0.00024662 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00404476 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,744.50 or 0.28391204 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00569424 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

