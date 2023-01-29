Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,158,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 219,759 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 839,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 399,531 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 292,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 290,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.