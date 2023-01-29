Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.42.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
