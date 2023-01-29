OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $6.02-6.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.02-$6.25 EPS.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSIS opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.59. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $409,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,710,983.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $409,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,710,983.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $2,117,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,599. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 300,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

