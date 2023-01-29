OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $6.02-6.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.02-$6.25 EPS.
Shares of OSIS opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.59. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.
In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $409,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,710,983.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $409,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,710,983.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $2,117,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,599. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OSIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
