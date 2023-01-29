Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Short Interest Update

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,517,000 after acquiring an additional 123,746 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,739,000 after acquiring an additional 357,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,028,000 after acquiring an additional 543,143 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,753. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

