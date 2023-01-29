Oxen (OXEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.83 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $214,630.56 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,421.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00405976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.31 or 0.00782654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00095332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.00581541 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00187925 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,695,568 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

