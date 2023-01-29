Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Short Interest Down 27.0% in January

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,636,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,964,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,660,000. Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,453. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

