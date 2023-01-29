Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 163 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.99 on Friday, hitting $503.29. 2,034,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.67 and a 200 day moving average of $501.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

