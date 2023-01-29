Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,716 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.78. 7,480,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,518,182. The stock has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $84.82 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average is $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.