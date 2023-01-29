Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX traded down $14.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $482.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,885. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $615.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.68 and its 200 day moving average is $437.25.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

