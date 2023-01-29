Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after acquiring an additional 309,246 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,994,000 after acquiring an additional 214,820 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH traded up $5.39 on Friday, reaching $319.80. 835,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,979. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.97.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.09.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.