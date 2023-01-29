Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.21. 592,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.12) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.86) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,090.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

