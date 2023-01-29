Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.35 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.58. 20,019,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,782,278. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

