Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 284 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $592.43.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $571.79. 158,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.47 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

