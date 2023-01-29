Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $61.84. 1,644,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,124. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

