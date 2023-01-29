Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 192.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 256.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,725. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.18 and a 200-day moving average of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,726,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,580 shares of company stock valued at $48,452,938 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.