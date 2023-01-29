Pareto Securities Lowers Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) to Sell

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2023

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mips AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Mips AB (publ) from SEK 480 to SEK 330 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Handelsbanken cut Mips AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $330.00.

Mips AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTC MPZAF opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. Mips AB has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.70.

About Mips AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

MIPS AB (publ) manufactures and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sports helmets for biking, skiing and snowboarding, equestrian, team sports, climbing, and white water rafting; and road motorcycle and motocross helmets. The company also provides safety helmets for industrial use, and legal enforcement and armed forces.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Mips AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mips AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.