Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 104.4% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 78,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,972 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 53.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 560.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.94.

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.17 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $223.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.