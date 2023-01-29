Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $476.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $73.95 and a 12-month high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

