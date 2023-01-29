Parsec Financial Management Inc. Invests $280,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.03. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.50.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

