Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Short Interest Up 43.6% in January

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the December 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Paya by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYA remained flat at $9.71 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,948,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,427. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. Paya has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Paya had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

