PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.83. 10,889,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,431,676. The company has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.91.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

