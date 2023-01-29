PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Up 11.7% in January

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,400 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 300,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of PC Connection stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.98. 36,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,496. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.75.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $775.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.24 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,135,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,538,299.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $212,188.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,530,952.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,135,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,538,299.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,786 over the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after buying an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 768.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at $1,218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 20.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

