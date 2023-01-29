PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,499,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,809,000 after buying an additional 282,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.62. 5,451,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,042. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.90.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.