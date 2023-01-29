Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,700 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 477,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Perion Network by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,782,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 976,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,111,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 618,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 328,422 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 303,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $4,153,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Perion Network Stock Performance
NASDAQ PERI traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $33.23. 973,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,919. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $33.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
