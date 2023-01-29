Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $106,949.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $106,949.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $798,937.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,581.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,557. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

