Piper Sandler Boosts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $43.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PHR. DA Davidson increased their price target on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Phreesia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Shares of PHR opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $106,949.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,581.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $106,949.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,020 shares of company stock worth $2,391,557. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

