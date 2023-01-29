Piper Sandler Raises Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $35.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $75,699.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,633 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,956,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,165,000 after acquiring an additional 538,544 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,430,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,787,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,129,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,618,000 after acquiring an additional 241,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,934,000 after acquiring an additional 431,334 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

