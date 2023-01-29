Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Hits $82.75 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001820 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $82.75 million and $95,302.70 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00199837 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00074297 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00045812 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,348,628 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.