Pirate Chain Market Cap Reaches $87.22 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $87.22 million and approximately $75,760.79 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00199641 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00072951 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,357,732 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

