PL Capital Advisors LLC Sells 75,874 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

PL Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,874 shares during the period. First Financial Bancorp. makes up 0.6% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $530,445.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,351. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

