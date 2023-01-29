Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Plains GP has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Plains GP to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Plains GP by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after buying an additional 747,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after buying an additional 1,090,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,154,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 432,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Plains GP by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,878,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after buying an additional 467,158 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.