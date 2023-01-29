PlayDapp 24-Hour Volume Hits $14.53 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $132.40 million and $14.53 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00400057 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,686.61 or 0.28081045 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00569507 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.