PlayDapp Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $127.56 million and $13.23 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

