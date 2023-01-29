PLC Ultima Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $197,504.72 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for $407.81 or 0.01709488 BTC on exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $197,504.72 and approximately $445,294.32 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

