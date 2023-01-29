Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMIW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.59.

