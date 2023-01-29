Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PLBC stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $40.50. 6,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $236.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.65. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. UBS Group AG increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the third quarter worth $254,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Further Reading

