Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of PLBC stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $40.50. 6,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $236.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.65. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78.
Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. UBS Group AG increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the third quarter worth $254,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Plumas Bancorp Company Profile
Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.
Further Reading
