PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Update

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 124,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of PolarityTE from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

PolarityTE Stock Performance

Shares of PTE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 124,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,339. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of PolarityTE

PolarityTE ( NASDAQ:PTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.46. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 451.82% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. Research analysts anticipate that PolarityTE will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92,062 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

