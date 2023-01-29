Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Short Interest Update

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the December 31st total of 60,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pono Capital by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the first quarter worth about $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pono Capital by 73.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 75,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pono Capital alerts:

Pono Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PONO traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 49,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. Pono Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Pono Capital Company Profile

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.