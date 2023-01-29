PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 43.3% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $481,958.95 and $1,087.99 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.02 or 0.00404140 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00029270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015625 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017085 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

