Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2023

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of PWCDF opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

