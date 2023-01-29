Premia (PREMIA) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and $276,959.88 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00003755 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Premia has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Premia Token Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

