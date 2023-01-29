Presearch (PRE) Hits Market Cap of $18.46 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a total market cap of $18.46 million and approximately $82,028.37 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Presearch has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

